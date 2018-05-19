20 evangelical priests among those killed in Cuban plane crash

Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

Twenty evangelical priests are among more than 100 people killed when a plane crashed outside of Havana on Friday, according to The Associated Press.

“On that plane were 10 couples of pastors. 20 people. All of the Nazarene Church in the eastern region,” confirmed Maite Quesada, a member the Cuban Council of Churches.

The group spent several days at a meeting in the capital and were returning to their homes and places of worship in the province of Holguin.

On Saturday afternoon, the AP cited Cuba's Transportation Minister Adel Yzquierdo as saying that 110 people were killed in the accident. The minister said authorities were investigating the cause of the crash.

"We have the black box in our hands, in good condition," he said, according to Reuters.