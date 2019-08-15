Breaking News Emails
By Associated Press
MOSCOW — A passenger jet made an emergency landing in a field outside of one of Moscow's airports, injuring at least 23 people, on Thursday, Russian officials said.
The Ural Airlines A321 carrying 226 passengers and a crew of seven collided with a flock of birds while taking off Thursday from Moscow's Zhukovsky airport.
The plane's engines malfunctioned, and the pilot made an emergency landing in a cornfield about a half-mile from the airport.
Russian health authorities said that 23 people, including five children, were hospitalized with injuries.