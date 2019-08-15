Breaking News Emails
MOSCOW — A passenger jet made an emergency landing in a field outside of one of Moscow's airports, injuring at least 23 people, on Thursday, Russian officials said.
The Ural Airlines A321 carrying 226 passengers and a crew of seven collided with a flock of birds while taking off Thursday from Moscow's Zhukovsky airport.
The plane's engines malfunctioned, and the pilot made an emergency landing in a cornfield about a half-mile from the airport.
Russian health authorities said that 23 people, including five children, were hospitalized with injuries.
Ural Airlines lauded the crew for its professionalism in arranging the evacuation.
Footage from the scene showed the flight commander directing the passengers to walk away from the plane across the cornfield.