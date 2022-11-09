3 Americans found dead at Airbnb in Mexico on trip to celebrate Day of the Dead, officials and family say

Three Americans were found dead at an Airbnb they rented out in Mexico City for a trip to celebrate the Day of the Dead, officials and family members said, according to three NBC News affiliates.

Kandace Florence, 28, of Virginia Beach, had been staying at the Airbnb with high school friend Jordan Marshall, 28, also of Virginia Beach, along with Marshall's friend Courtez Hall, relatives told NBC affiliate WAVY of Portsmouth, Virginia.

Both Florence and Marshall were from Virginia, WAVY reported. The trio had been in the city to mark Día de los Muertos, an annual holiday traditionally held on Nov. 1 and 2 that honors the dead in a celebration of life and death, their relatives told the news station.

Florence had been speaking with her boyfriend over the phone the night of Oct. 30 and told him she wasn't feeling well, WAVY reported. At some point, the call dropped and Florence's boyfriend was unable to reach her again, so he contacted the Airbnb host and asked if they could check on the group, the outlet reported.

When authorities arrived, they found all three of the Airbnb guests dead, WAVY reported. An official cause of death is still under investigation. The Mexico City attorney general’s office did not immediately respond to a request from NBC News early Wednesday morning for an update on the investigation into the cause of death.

The State Department confirmed the deaths of three Americans in Mexico in a statement sent to NBC News on Wednesday morning.

"We are closely monitoring local authorities’ investigation into the cause of death. We stand ready to provide all appropriate consular assistance," the department said. It did not confirm the identities of the deceased and said: "Out of respect for the privacy of the families, we have nothing further to add at this time."

Florence’s mother, Freida Florence, told WAVY her daughter had started a candle business called "Glo Through It" in 2020, with each of the candles featuring an affirmation to inspire those who lit them.

"She was a dreamer, dreamer meaning she wanted to make a difference in the lives of other people," she said.

Marshall's mother, Jennifer Marshall, said her son had been working as a teacher in New Orleans, adding that he was passionate about his work.

She said the family has had difficulties trying to retrieve her son’s belongings, with Airbnb telling her that the items had been passed on to authorities while the incident is under investigation, according to WAVY. NBC News has contacted Airbnb for comment.

"To lose your child is one thing, but in a whole other country and having to maneuver language barriers and travel and trying to get his body home, it's been a lot," the mother told WAVY. "His wallet, his laptop, he took all those things with him and we just want them back."

Ceola Hall, Courtez Hall's mother, told NBC affiliate WDSU of New Orleans that her son was a teacher at the city's KIPP Morial School.

Describing her son as a "joyous child," she said: "He loved me, he loved his family. He loved to make everyone laugh."