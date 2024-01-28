3 U.S. troops killed in drone attack in Jordan

Create your free profile or log in to save this article

TAMPA — Three U.S. troops were killed and 25 were injured following a drone attack on a base in northeast Jordan, near the Syria border, according to United States Central Command.

These are the first U.S. fatalities from months of strikes by Iranian-backed militant groups since Oct. 7. The troops have not been identified pending notification of next of kin.

In a statement, President Joe Biden said the troops were killed by “radical Iran-backed militant groups operating in Syria and Iraq,” adding that “we are still gathering the facts of this attack.”

“Today, America’s heart is heavy,” Biden said. “Last night, three U.S. service members were killed — and many wounded — during an unmanned aerial drone attack on our forces stationed in northeast Jordan near the Syria border.”

The Islamic Resistance in Iraq released a statement Sunday taking credit for four drone attacks on Al-Shaddadi Base in Syria and the Al-Rukban and Al-Tanf bases at the Syria-Jordan border. The fourth attack was on the Zevulun naval facility in Israel.

It's not clear if the Islamic Resistance in Iraq is responsible for the deaths of the three U.S. troops.

Biden said the three service members “were patriots in the highest sense.”

“We will strive to be worthy of their honor and valor. We will carry on their commitment to fight terrorism. And have no doubt — we will hold all those responsible to account at a time and in a manner our choosing,” Biden said.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.