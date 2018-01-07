32 missing after Iranian tanker collides with Chinese ship, spills oil

A tanker carrying Iranian oil and operated by the country's top oil shipping operator was ablaze and spewing its cargo into the East China Sea on Sunday after colliding with a Chinese bulk ship, the Chinese government said.

The Sanchi tanker, registered in Panama, collided with the CF Crystal some 160 nautical miles off the coast near Shanghai on Saturday evening, the Ministry of Transportation said in statement on Sunday.

The tanker's 32 crew members were missing on Sunday.

This handout from the Korea Coast Guard taken and released on January 7, 2018 shows the Panamanian-flagged tanker "Sanchi" on fire after a collision with a cargo ship at sea. AFP PHOTO / KOREA COAST GUARD / AFP - Getty Images

It was sailing from Iran to South Korea, carrying 136,000 tonnes of condensate, an ultra light crude. That's equivalent to just under 1 million barrels worth around $60 million based on current global crude oil prices.

"Sanchi is floating and burning as of now. There is an oil slick and we are pushing forward with rescue efforts," the ministry said, adding it had dispatched four rescue ships and three cleaning boats to the site.

South Korea has also sent a ship and helicopter to help.

The Panama-registered tanker was sailing from Iran to South Korea when it collided with the Hong Kong-registered freighter CF Crystal 257 kilometers (160 miles) from shore late Saturday, the Ministry of Transport said.

All 21 members of the Crystal's crew — all Chinese nationals — were rescued, the ministry said.

It wasn't immediately clear what caused the collision.