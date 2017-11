A magnitude 6.5 earthquake was recorded along the Pacific coast of Costa Rica on Sunday night, the U.S. Geological Survey said.

There were no immediate reports of casualties or major damage after the quake, which hit near, San Jose, the capital. The National Weather Service said there was no threat of a tsunami.

The quake, the magnitude of which was revised from an initial report of 6.8, was centered about 45 miles southwest of San Jose, the geological survey said.