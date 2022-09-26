IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

9 dead, 20 wounded in school shooting in Russia

Five students, two teachers and two guards were among those killed in the mass shooting, Russia’s Investigative Committee said. The gunman, who has not yet been identified, also shot himself, officials said.
Image: School shooting in Izhevsk, Russia
Police guard the scene outside a secondary in Izhevsk, Russia where a gunman opened fire killing 6 people and wounding 20 on Sept. 26, 2022.Ilyas Bekmansurov / Zuma Press
By The Associated Press

MOSCOW — A gunman on Monday morning killed nine people and wounded 20 others in a school in central Russia, authorities said.

Russia’s Investigative Committee said in an online statement that two guards, two teachers and five students were killed in the shooting in a school in Izhevsk, a city about 596 miles east of Moscow in the Udmurtia region.

Governor of Udmurtia Alexander Brechalov said in a video statement that the still unidentified gunman shot himself.

The school educated children between grades 1 and 11. It has been evacuated and area around it has been fenced off, the governor said.

No details about the gunman or his motives have been released.

Izhevsk, a city of 640,000, is located west of the Ural mountains in central Russia.

