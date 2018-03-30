Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings. SUBSCRIBE

GAZA CITY, Gaza Strip — Large crowds of flag-waving Palestinian protesters marched toward the border fence with Israel Friday, some of them throwing stones and drawing Israeli fire that officials said killed at least five people.

The Palestinian Health Ministry said at least 500 Palestinians were hurt by live fire, rubber-coated steel pellets or tear gas fired by Israeli forces at several locations along the Gaza fence.

In a separate incident, a Palestinian farmer was killed before dawn by an Israeli tank shell while he was working in his field, the ministry said.

A protester hurls stones at Israeli troops during clashes along the Israeli border with Gaza. Ibraheem Abu Mustafa / Reuters

The protests had begun as mass sit-ins organized by Gaza's Hamas rulers, but quickly spun out of control.

Israel's military said thousands of Palestinians rolled burning tires and threw stones at forces stationed on the border, and that troops opened fire at the "main instigators."

Palestinian witnesses said hundreds of Palestinians participated in clashes, while thousands more gathered in tent encampments.

Such mass gatherings near the border signal a new tactic by Hamas — and one that might prove more challenging to Israel's military than previous, smaller protests.

Military officials said they would respond harshly to any breaches of the fence. At the same time, a rising number of casualties will likely stoke more tensions.