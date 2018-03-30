Breaking News Emails
GAZA CITY, Gaza Strip — Large crowds of flag-waving Palestinian protesters marched toward the border fence with Israel Friday, some of them throwing stones and drawing Israeli fire that officials said killed at least five people.
The Palestinian Health Ministry said at least 500 Palestinians were hurt by live fire, rubber-coated steel pellets or tear gas fired by Israeli forces at several locations along the Gaza fence.
In a separate incident, a Palestinian farmer was killed before dawn by an Israeli tank shell while he was working in his field, the ministry said.
The protests had begun as mass sit-ins organized by Gaza's Hamas rulers, but quickly spun out of control.
Israel's military said thousands of Palestinians rolled burning tires and threw stones at forces stationed on the border, and that troops opened fire at the "main instigators."
Palestinian witnesses said hundreds of Palestinians participated in clashes, while thousands more gathered in tent encampments.
Such mass gatherings near the border signal a new tactic by Hamas — and one that might prove more challenging to Israel's military than previous, smaller protests.
Military officials said they would respond harshly to any breaches of the fence. At the same time, a rising number of casualties will likely stoke more tensions.
Breaking News Emails
The sit-ins are seen as a new attempt by Hamas to break a crippling, decade-old Gaza border blockade by Israel and Egypt that has made it difficult for the Islamic militant group to govern.
Hamas spokesman Fawzi Barhoum praised the turnout. "The large crowds ... reflect the Palestinian people's determination to achieve the right of return and break the siege and no force can stop this right," he said.
Demonstrators were demanding that refugees be allowed the right to return to towns and villages which their families fled from and were driven out of when the state of Israel was created in 1948.
Friday's actions were the first in a series of protests planned in Gaza, culminating in a march through the border fence on May 15, the 70th anniversary of Israel's creation.
The farmer who died in southern Gaza was identified by the Palestinian Health Ministry as 27-year-old Amr Samour.
Israel said troops had directed tank fire at suspicious figures near the border fence. However, Yasser Samour, a relative and fellow farmer, said Samour was harvesting parsley before dawn, in hopes of selling it fresh in the market.
"I was working on the next field," Yasser Samour said. "We heard shelling landing on the field where Amr works. We ran there and found him hit directly with a shell. We were more than a kilometer away from the border."