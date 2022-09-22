6.8-magnitude earthquake strikes Mexico, killing one

A 6.8-magnitude earthquake hit southwest Mexico early Thursday, killing at least one person, days after another deadly quake.

Like the more powerful quake on Monday, the quake was centered in the state of Michoacán. It was detected around 1:16 a.m. (2:16 a.m. ET) at a depth of 12.4 miles, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

Officials in Mexico City, the capital, confirmed that a woman had died in a fall at her home in the Colonia Doctores neighborhood. Tremors could be felt in the city, Reuters reported, setting off alarms and prompting many to evacuate their homes.

Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador said in a video posted on Twitter that the quake was an aftershock and had been felt in Michoacán, Colima, Jalisco, Guerrero and Mexico City. No damage has been reported so far, he said.

The tremor closely follows a 7.6-magnitude earthquake that hit Mexico on Monday, the anniversary of two other major earthquakes.

An earthquake on Sept. 19, 1985, caused thousands of deaths, while another quake on the same date in 2017 killed more than 350 people.

The earthquake on Monday damaged many buildings in Mexico City, causing a blackout in parts of the capital and at least two deaths.