March 1, 2019, 11:03 AM GMT By Associated Press

LIMA, Peru — The U.S. Geological Survey is reporting that an earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 7.1 has struck southern Peru.

The temblor's epicenter was 16 miles north-northeast of Azangaro and it had a depth of around 160 miles. The earthquake struck at 3:50 a.m.