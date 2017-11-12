7.2 Earthquake Strikes Iraq-Iran Border

A 7.2 earthquake struck near the Iran-Iraq border on Sunday, the United States Geological Survey said.

It wasn’t immediately clear if there were casualties or how much damage the temblor caused.

The quake occurred at 9:18 p.m. local time (1:18 p.m. ET), the USGS said.

Like most quakes that strike the region, this one was shallow, said Don Blakeman, a geophysicist with the USGS’s National Earthquake Information Center.

No large cities were near the epicenter, Blakeman said, though NBC News producers in the region said it was felt as far away as Tehran and Baghdad, which are roughly 460 miles and 170 miles from the epicenter, respectively.

Still, Blakeman added, the region has many towns and villages.

“Without a doubt,” he said, there would likely be serious damage and possible casualties.