A 7.2-magnitude earthquake rocked the western part of Haiti on Saturday, the United States Geological Survey said.

The epicenter was roughly 7.5 miles northeast of Saint-Louis du Sud, according to the agency's website.

The quake, which was felt in the capital of Port-au-Prince, triggered a tsunami threat in the Caribbean country.

Earlier Saturday, the U.S. Geological Survey reported a 6.9-magnitude earthquake in Alaska.

