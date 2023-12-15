Her parents were told to seek safety in Rafah. A piece of shrapnel killed the 7-year-old in her sleep.

TEL AVIV — The shrapnel pierced through the thin film of 7-year-old Sidal Abu Jamea’s tent, tearing a hole through the pink blanket she was wrapped in and killing her as she slept.

“She didn’t scream,” her mother, Najwa Abu Jamea, told NBC News. “I didn’t even hear her breathe.”

It’s a death that has played out thousands of times in Gaza — a child, the most blameless of civilians, killed in a war that the Israel Defense Forces said is targeting Hamas, but has exacted a toll of more than 18,700 so far, according to Palestinian health authorities. At least 70% of those killed have been women and children.

Sidal Abu Jamea, a first grader who her mother described as playful and liked to help. Supplied to NBC News

The family, originally from Khan Younis, had fled south to a refugee camp in Rafah, on the Egyptian border, inside a shrinking corner of the Gaza Strip where the IDF had told Palestinians they would be safe.

The night of Sidal's death, her family of five was piled into the small tent built by her father. They were awakened by the thud of a bombing.

“I saw the strike, and I heard the strike,” Najwa said. Sidal’s two brothers were sitting up. But she didn’t see Sidal, who was covered in the blanket.

Once she pulled it back, Najwa said, “I saw foam in her mouth.” The playful first grader's face was covered in blood from a head wound that had killed her almost instantly.

“Her mouth was so blue,” the grieving mother said.

Sidal's father, Hani Abu Jamea, picked up his daughter and rushed her to the hospital, but it was too late.

Photos of Sidal’s grief-stricken grandfather carrying the child’s body wrapped in a funeral shroud, and of a nurse writing her identifying details on her little body with a pen, have spread online.