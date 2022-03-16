7.3-magnitude earthquake strikes northern Japan, triggering tsunami advisory

A massive 7.3-magnitude earthquake struck near Namie, Japan, triggering a one-meter-high tsunami advisory in the region 11 years after it was devastated by a deadly quake.

The earthquake was reported just before 11 a.m. ET on Wednesday, which is around midnight Thursday in Japan. The Japan Meteorological Agency said the quake struck about 36 miles below the sea.

Namie is a small town in Fukushima prefecture. Police said there were no initial reports of injuries or damage, according to local news station NHK Fukushima.

Around two million homes across nine prefectures, including Tokyo, are experiencing blackouts, TEPCO Power Grid reported.

The Meteorological Agency advised residents to stay away from the coast, writing in a tweet: "Keep away from dangerous areas ... with strong shaking.

The northern Japan region was devastated by a deadly 9.0 quake and tsunami 11 years ago that caused nuclear plant meltdowns. Wednesday’s quake came only days after the area marked the 11th anniversary of the disaster in March 2011.

Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno said Wednesday there were no issues detected at nuclear plants in Onagawa and Tomioka.

This is a breaking story. Check back for updates.