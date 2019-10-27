Breaking News Emails

Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.
SUBSCRIBE
By Courtney Kube and Dennis Romero

The world’s most wanted terrorist, Islamic State leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, was the target of a deadly U.S.-led raid in northwestern Syria, sources told NBC News early Sunday.

Forensic testing is underway, but officials believe al-Baghdadi is among the dead, the sources said.

A U.S. Special Ops mission targeted the ISIS leader near Barisha, Syria, overnight in a mission that included helicopters, jets and U.S. drones. The U.S. fired from the air and then landed and gathered intelligence, the sources said. Several others were also killed in a convoy.

Let our news meet your inbox. The news and stories that matters, delivered weekday mornings.

There were no reports of U.S. casualties.

Newsweek was the first to report the raid.

The White House has said the president will make a statement at 9 a.m. Sunday. It did not provide additional details.

Saturday night Trump appeared to foreshadow the news on Twitter. “Something very big has just happened!” he posted.

Until April, al-Baghdadi had not been seen for five years. That month ISIS, released an 18-minute video in which a bearded man resembling al-Baghdadi appeared sitting cross-legged on the ground with an assault-style weapon propped up against a wall and praised terrorists who carried out Easter bombings of churches in Sri Lanka.

For years, reports have circulated questioning whether al-Baghdadi is alive. Some reports have claimed that he was killed in a U.S. ordered-drone strikes, while others said he was hiding out in remote regions of Syria or Iraq.

Al-Baghdadi has led ISIS since 2010.

Courtney Kube

Courtney Kube is a correspondent covering national security and the military for the NBC News Investigative Unit.

Dennis Romero

Dennis Romero writes for NBC News and is based in Los Angeles.