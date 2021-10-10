Actor dies in accident at Bolshoi Theater

MOSCOW — Russian news reports say an actor has died in an accident during a scene change at Moscow’s Bolshoi theater.

The reports cited witnesses as saying that the actor appeared to have exited the stage on the wrong side during a Saturday evening performance of Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov’s opera “Sadko” and was struck by scenery being lowered.

After the accident, the stage’s curtain was lowered and the audience eventually was told the performance was canceled and their money would be refunded, the reports said.

"The opera was immediately stopped and the audience was asked to leave," the theatre said in a statement, according Australian Associated Press.

The Australian Associated Press reported that the investigative body that probes major crimes, The Investigative Committee, said it would investigate the circumstances surrounding the deaht of the 37-year-old man, who has not been identified.