Aeroméxico confirms 'accident' amid reports of plane crash in Durango

Aeroméxico confirmed that one of its planes suffered an accident Tuesday afternoon amid widespread social media reports that a jet crashed shortly after takeoff from General Guadalupe Victoria International Airport in the northwestern Mexican state of Durango.

The plane, an Embraer 190 aircraft with a maximum capacity of 100 passengers, was flying from Durango to Mexico City, said the airline, which said no further details were immediately available.

"We are working to verify the information and get details," it said.

José Rosas Aispuro Torres, the governor of Durango, said on Twitter that no casualties had been officially confirmed but that security and emergency were at the scene near the airport, also known as Durango International Airport.

The state's civil defense agency confirmed that it was on the scene about 10 miles from the airport and posted early photos on Twitter.

The Embraer 190 is a narrow-body medium-range twin-engine jet made by Brazilian manufacturer Embraer.

This is a developing story. Refresh this page for updates.