Aeroméxico plane with 101 aboard crashes in Durango; no deaths reported

An Aeroméxico plane with 101 people aboard crashed Tuesday afternoon shortly after takeoff from General Guadalupe Victoria International Airport in the northwestern Mexican state of Durango, authorities said.

No one among the 97 passengers and four crew members was killed, said José R. Aispuro Torres, the governor of Durango state, but 49 people were being treated at hospitals.

Among the injured was the Rev. Esequiel Sanchez, rector of the Shrine of Our Lady of Guadalupe in Des Plaines, Illinois, the Archdiocese of Chicago said. It said Sanchez was alert and resting.

The plane, which the airline said was an Embraer 190 aircraft flying from Durango to Mexico City, attempted to take off at about 3:45 p.m. local time (4:45 p.m. ET) during a storm and went down about 1,500 feet from the runway, Aispuro said. Emergency workers were still looking through extremely hot debris to make sure no one was left inside the plane, he said.

A local government official told ADN40, part of Mexico's TV Azteca, that the plane had been flying at a low altitude just a few minutes after it took off. He said many people walked away from the scene.

"Most people didn't want to be checked out because they were fine," he said.

Grupo Aeroportuario, which operates the airport and others across Mexico, said weather was believed to be to blame.

The state's civil defense agency posted early photos on Twitter.

The Embraer 190 is a narrow-body medium-range twin-engine jet made by Brazilian manufacturer Embraer. The company said in a statement that the plane was delivered in May 2008 and that it had sent a team of technicians to the scene to help with the investigation.