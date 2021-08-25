KABUL, Afghanistan — As thousands more people were evacuated from Kabul's airport Wednesday, reports have emerged that dire conditions await them in transit hubs like Qatar.

A "nightmare," said Sara Frotan, 14, who was airlifted with her family to the al-Udeid Air Base in Qatar's capital, Doha.

“There were not a lot of bathrooms, people would take showers with bottles of water," Sara, an American citizen who lives in Charlottesville, Virginia, said.

She said that her family feared the Taliban because they held American passports and her father had worked as an interpreter for the U.S. government. So they had fled from Afghanistan's capital, she added.

Service members prepare to board evacuees onto a C-17 Globemaster lll at Al Udeid Air Base in Qatar on Sunday. Airman 1st Class Kylie Barrow / AP

"It was very sad because we had to leave our family without saying goodbye," she said.

After touching down in Doha, Sara said, passengers had been held on board the aircraft for seven hours and the intense heat had caused her and some others to faint.

Pentagon press secretary John Kirby said Tuesday that the United States was aware of the situation and “as concerned as anybody about what have been terrible sanitation conditions at Qatar that were facilitated by the sheer numbers and the speed with which those numbers got there.”

Navy Capt. William Urban, U.S. Central Command spokesman, told NBC News on Tuesday that capacity to provide essential humanitarian assistance to evacuees in Qatar has been rapidly built up, but it has been challenging to keep up with the flow.

Approximately 12,000 people were evacuated from Afghanistan's capital Tuesday, according to a White House official, who said that 71,000 have been airlifted out of the country since Aug. 14. Separately, the Pentagon said 4,000 American passport holders and their families had been transported out of the country.

Despite growing pressure from his European allies to allow more time for people to leave, President Joe Biden said Tuesday that he would stick to his Aug. 31 deadline for the withdrawal of U.S. troops, leaving a narrow timeline to finish evacuating Americans and Afghan allies.

With time running out, thousands remain around the perimeter of Kabul's Hamid Karzai International Airport. On the civilian side, American soldiers were searching the bags and belongings of Afghan evacuees Tuesday, just 50 yards away from the first airport gate, where the Taliban were also managing crowds.

NBC News saw Taliban fighters leading long lines of evacuees toward the airport, including pregnant women, men and children in a process that appeared calm and orderly on Tuesday. In a line of traffic at the airport gate, military-style vehicles with mounted machine guns, adorned with white Taliban flags, could be seen.

Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid told a press conference Tuesday the group would not agree to U.S. forces staying past Aug. 31 to continue evacuations.

He also urged Afghan skilled workers to stay in the country to prevent a massive brain drain, and warned that the Afghans would not be allowed to go the airport anymore.

Gabe Joselow reported from Kabul, Fallon Gallagher from Chantilly, Va., Yuliya Talmazan from London and Abigail Williams from Washington.