ABOARD THE OPEN ARMS IN THE MEDITERRANEAN SEA — Izzeddin al-Ghalban's first attempt to reach Europe ended when the boat engine died. The Libyan coast guard thwarted his second. After a third try, the 23-year-old rested on the deck of a Spanish aid group's rescue ship as it headed toward Barcelona, grateful that he finally made it.

"Libya is hell," al-Ghalban told the Associated Press on Tuesday aboard the Open Arms, a ship run by charity Proactiva Open Arms.

The young Palestinian from Gaza was one of 60 migrants the crew of the Open Arms rescued Saturday from a rubber boat floating in waters off Libya's coast, a scenario that's been repeated over and over on the Mediterranean Sea in recent years.

Such rescues are getting increasingly complicated after Italy's new government closed its ports to ships like the Open Arms, calling them de facto "taxi services" for human smugglers operating in Libya.

Aid groups deny any links to the smugglers, saying they are trying to save lives amid a human catastrophe. Thousands of people have perished trying to cross the Mediterranean in flimsy vessels since 2015.

After the island nation of Malta also denied the Open Arms authorization to dock, Spain agreed for the second time this summer to receive a ship carrying migrants from the rescue zone off Libya, even though the country is much further away.