Aid starts flowing into Gaza over massive U.S. pier

Trucks carrying desperately needed humanitarian aid have begun moving ashore into Gaza using a temporary pier delivered by the United States, the U.S. military said Friday.

The aid trucks began moving into Gaza at around 9 a.m. local time (2 a.m. ET), the U.S. Central Command said in a post on X.

"No U.S. troops went ashore in Gaza," CENTCOM said. "This is an ongoing, multinational effort to deliver additional aid to Palestinian civilians in Gaza via a maritime corridor that is entirely humanitarian in nature," it added, noting that aid was being donated by a number of countries and humanitarian organizations.

That’s less than a day after the U.S. successfully towed its floating dock system to the shores of the Palestinian enclave, where Israel's military assault has shut off a number of crossings that are crucial for supplies of food, fuel and other aid.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.