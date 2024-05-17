IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
BREAKING NEWS
May. 17, 2024, 6:55 AM UTC
Israel-Hamas war

Aid starts flowing into Gaza over massive U.S. pier

Trucks began moving Friday into the Palestinian enclave, where Israel’s assault has shut off a number of crossings that are crucial for supplies of food, fuel and other aid.
Get more newsLiveon
By Chantal Da Silva

Trucks carrying desperately needed humanitarian aid have begun moving ashore into Gaza using a temporary pier delivered by the United States, the U.S. military said Friday.

The aid trucks began moving into Gaza at around 9 a.m. local time (2 a.m. ET), the U.S. Central Command said in a post on X.

"No U.S. troops went ashore in Gaza," CENTCOM said. "This is an ongoing, multinational effort to deliver additional aid to Palestinian civilians in Gaza via a maritime corridor that is entirely humanitarian in nature," it added, noting that aid was being donated by a number of countries and humanitarian organizations.

That’s less than a day after the U.S. successfully towed its floating dock system to the shores of the Palestinian enclave, where Israel's military assault has shut off a number of crossings that are crucial for supplies of food, fuel and other aid.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

The temporary pier is part of the Joint Logistics Over-the-Shore capability. The U.S. military finished installing the floating pier on Thursday, with officials poised to begin ferrying badly needed humanitarian aid into the enclave besieged over seven months of intense fighting in the Israel-Hamas war.
The recently installed Trident Pier on the Gaza coast on May 16, 2024.U.S. Central Command via AP
Chantal Da Silva

Chantal Da Silva is a breaking news editor for NBC News Digital based in London. 

Courtney Kube and Mahalia Dobson contributed.