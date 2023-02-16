Why has it been so hard to get aid to Syria after the earthquake?

Around 95% of the rebel-held region in northwestern Syria where devastating earthquakes struck last week has not yet been searched, a leading international aid organization has said.

“Areas of northwest Syria felt abandoned, because no search and rescue teams were able to enter,” Bahia Zrikem of the Norwegian Refugee Council said earlier this week.

“Only 5% of the affected areas were searched by the local organizations and volunteers,” said Zrikem, the group’s Syria policy and advocacy manager.

In contrast, across the border in hard-hit Turkey, 15,000 out of 19,000 buildings that collapsed had been inspected a week after the disaster, according to President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan. Government teams had inspected 1.85 million homes and offices in 369,000 buildings located in the earthquake’s epicenter, he said in a speech Monday.