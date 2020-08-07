Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

By Minyvonne Burke, Moska Najib and Associated Press

More than a dozen people were killed and hundreds more injured when an Air India Express flight crashed Friday after it skidded off a runway while landing in heavy rain.

The plane, carrying 190 people, split in two killing at least 11. About 123 people were injured in the crash at the Kozhikode International airport in Karipur.

The plane flew from Dubai to Kozhikode, also called Calicut, in the state of Kerala in southern India. Rajiv Jain, a spokesman for the Civil Aviation Ministry, said no fire was reported.

Pinarayi Vijayan, the chief minister of Kerala, tweeted that police and fire personnel were on the scene.

