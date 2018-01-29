TORONTO — Toronto police said Monday they have charged an alleged serial killer with three more deaths, bringing the total to five.

And police believe there are more victims.

Bruce McArthur has been charged with murder in the deaths of five men. Clockwise from left, Majeed Kayhan, 58; Dean Lisowick, 47; Soroush Marmudi, 50; Selim Esen, 44 and Andrew Kinsman, 49. Toronto Police

Bruce McArthur was charged earlier this month with first-degree murder in the presumed deaths of Selim Esen and Andrew Kinsman, both reported missing from Toronto's Gay Village area at separate times last year. Toronto Det. Sgt. Hank Idsinga said Monday that the 66-year-old Toronto landscaper has been charged with three more counts of first degree murder.

Idsinga said the dismembered remains of "at least" three victims were found hidden in the bottom of large planters in the backyard of a Toronto home where McArthur worked as a landscaper.

"The city of Toronto has never seen anything like this," Idsinga said. "It is unprecedented and draining. He's an alleged serial killer and he's taken some steps to cover his tracks."

Police have or plan to search about 30 properties where McArthur landscaped.

Idsinga said McArthur has now also been charged in the deaths of Majeed Kayhan, Soroush Marmudi and Dean Lisowick.

Idsinga said Lisowick was an occupant of the shelter system who had not been reported missing. Police believe he was murdered between May 2016 and July 2017.

"It encompasses more than the gay community. It encompasses the City of Toronto," Idsinga said.

Members of the LGBTQ community were pushing for answers last year in light of the disappearances of Esen and Kinsman. Officers investigated McArthur for months but could not make a definitive link to the disappearances until this month, police said.

Idsinga said McArthur had a sexual relationship with Kinsman.