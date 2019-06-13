Breaking News Emails
Amanda Knox returned to Italy for the first time since she was imprisoned and later acquitted in the murder of her British roommate.
Knox, 31, was invited to speak at a conference organized by the Italy Innocence Project, which works to aid those falsely accused and charged.
On Twitter Wednesday, Knox said she is not doing interviews before her speech in Modena in the hope that her speech "will speak for itself."
"The Italy Innocence Project didn't yet exist when I was wrongly convicted in Perugia," Knox said on Twitter last month. "I'm honored to accept their invitation to speak to the Italian people at this historic event and return to Italy for the first time."
Knox was seen arriving at Linate Airport in Milan on Thursday morning, swarmed by media.
Knox and Raffaele Sollecito, her then-boyfriend, were convicted in the killing Meredith Kercher, a British student and Knox's roommate, in 2007. After a retrial and a series of controversies, Italy's highest court annulled Knox's convictions in 2015.