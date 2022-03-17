American man killed in Ukraine while waiting in bread line, family says

An American man was killed this week in Ukraine while waiting in a bread line for food in the northern city of Chernihiv, his family said.

Jim Hill of Idaho had been living in the capital city of Kyiv but went some two hours north to Chernihiv to seek medical care for his partner, who has multiple sclerosis, the family told NBC affiliate KARE of Minneapolis on Thursday.

“My brother Jimmy Hill was killed yesterday in Chernihiv, Ukraine. He was waiting in a bread line with several other people when they were gunned down by Russian military snippers,” Hill's sister, Cheryl Hill Gordon, wrote on Facebook on Thursday. “His body was found in the street by the local police.”

James Hill. James Hill via Facebook

Katya Hill told KARE that the family received confirmation of her brother's death through the U.S. Embassy.

Katya Hill did not immediately respond to a request for comment Thursday afternoon.

Her brother was active on social media in his final weeks, updating friends and family about conditions in Ukraine through his Facebook account.

“Not allowed to take photos. Spies throughout city,” he wrote in his last post March 15. “Bombing has intensified noway [sic] out.”

In a previous post, he said that his partner, Ira, was in intensive care, albeit with limited food.

“We could try a break out tomorrow but Ira’s mom doesnt want to,” he wrote March 14. “Each day people are killed trying to escape. But bombs falling here at night. Risk either way...I only have wifi a few hours a day. We have enough food for a few days.”

At least 53 civilian residents were killed by Russian bombs and shells in Chernihiv on Wednesday, Ukraine’s United Nations Ambassador Sergiy Kyslytsya said Thursday during a U.N. Security Council meeting.

During that meeting, Russian Ambassador Vasily Nebenzya denied claims that Russian forces targeted a breadline in Chernihiv. He also denied reports that Russia attacked two civilian targets — a maternity hospital and a theater where civilians were seeking refuge — in the city of Mariupol.

"There are no Russian military in Chernihiv," he said. "I think this is the consequences of just distributing weapons to whoever wants to have them in Ukraine."