April 3, 2019, 12:41 PM GMT By Alexander Smith, Vivi Vitalone and Alanna Satur

An American tourist and their local driver have been kidnapped by armed men in a national park in Uganda, local officials said Wednesday.

An elite Ugandan police unit has been deployed to hunt for the pair after they were ambushed while on safari in Queen Elizabeth National Park on Tuesday night, according to the country's government and police.

The gunmen used the victim's cellphone to demand a ransom of $500,000, police said, adding that they "strongly believe this ransom is the reason behind the kidnap."

At least two other people were traveling with them in a vehicle near the border with Democratic Republic of Congo. They were apprehended by four men who held them at gunpoint, police said.

The kidnappers abducted the American and the driver, taking their keys but leaving the vehicle behind, according to police. The others in the vehicle escaped unharmed and later contacted authorities.

Ugandan police said they had blocked the nearby border to the Democratic Republic of Congo in an attempt to corner the suspects.

"We strongly believe the perpetrators and victims could still be trapped within our search area," police said. "We are hopeful that our efforts will lead to their successful recovery."

NBC News has reached out to the State Department for comment.

Queen Elizabeth National Park is Uganda's most popular tourist destination, home to elephants, hippopotamuses, lions and chimps.