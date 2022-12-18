Deadly unrest in the wake of a political crisis has left a number of American tourists stranded in Peru.

Hundreds of international travelers, including some Americans, were stuck in and around the historic city of Machu Picchu as the government raced to secure transport to the nearest airport this weekend. Photos and eyewitness accounts suggested protesters had placed rocks on train tracks leading to the Inca citadel.

Solo traveler Brian Vega, a Miami-Dade Fire Rescue Capt., told NBC News he had been visiting the ancient mountainous town but found himself stuck when the train lines to the airport were shut.

“We’re isolated here,” he said. “The only way in is via train or the other case would be a helicopter." Vega added that he was considering hiking to the nearest town to access the airport.

Soldiers and police stand guard on the Pan-American highway in the town of Alto Siguas in southern Peru on Saturday. DIEGO RAMOS / AFP - Getty Images

Peru declared a 30-day national emergency on Wednesday after violent protests erupted following the ousting and detention of President Pedro Castillo, who had sought to dissolve parliament in a last-minute power grab.

The declaration “means the suspension of the rights of assembly... freedom of movement,” Defense Minister Luis Otarola announced on Wednesday, suspending the rights of the people to gather and move freely across the Andean country. An overnight curfew was also in place across major cities.

Peru’s caretaker president, Dina Boluarte, exhorted Congress on Saturday to approve early elections that could provide a way out of the crisis.

At least 20 people have died, and more than 500 demonstrators and security forces have been injured in the unrest, according to the Associated Press.