Three Americans held in North Korean labor camps were free and on their way home Wednesday, President Donald Trump said.

Kim Hak-song, Kim Dong-chul and Kim Sang-duk, who is also known as Tony Kim, had all been held by Kim Jong Un's regime.

Trump confirmed they had been released in a tweet.

I am pleased to inform you that Secretary of State Mike Pompeo is in the air and on his way back from North Korea with the 3 wonderful gentlemen that everyone is looking so forward to meeting. They seem to be in good health. Also, good meeting with Kim Jong Un. Date & Place set. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 9, 2018

Secretary Pompeo and his “guests” will be landing at Andrews Air Force Base at 2:00 A.M. in the morning. I will be there to greet them. Very exciting! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 9, 2018

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo was accompanying them back to the U.S. after visiting Pyongyang to finalize plans for a historic summit between Trump and the North Korean leader.

Details of their health were not immediately available. However, South Korean media reports last week quoted a local activist as saying the detainees had been relocated from a labor camp to a hotel on the outskirts of Pyongyang.

North Korea last year released Otto Warmbier, a 22-year-old University of Virginia student who was convicted of "hostile acts" in 2016 after visiting Pyongyang. However, he was so weakened by his time in a labor camp that he died days after returning to Ohio.

Otto Warmbier is taken to a court in Pyongyang, North Korea, in 2016. Kyodo / Reuters

Detaining — and then releasing — U.S. citizens has given Pyongyang leverage in negotiations with Washington in the past.

Tony Kim, 59, was detained at Pyongyang Airport in April 2017 as he was preparing to leave the country. The Korean-American accounting professor had been working at the Pyongyang University of Science Technology, an institution privately funded by Christian groups in the West.

His California-based son, Sol Kim, 27, has been lobbying for the humanitarian release of all three men. “We are thankful that the President has chosen to engage directly with North Korea,” the family said in a statement earlier Wednesday. “We do think it's time for them to come home.”

Kim Hak-song, who was also working at the Pyongyang Science and Technology University, was held in May 2017 for "hostile acts against the republic.” The institution said Kim was doing agricultural development work not connected with the university.