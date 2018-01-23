WASHINGTON — Several American citizens were killed and injured in the Taliban's weekend attack on the Intercontinental Hotel in Kabul, Afghanistan's capital, a State Department official said Tuesday.

"We can confirm that there were U.S. citizen fatalities and injuries," the official told NBC News. "We offer our deepest condolences to the families and friends of those who were killed and wish for the speedy recovery of those wounded. Out of respect for the families of the deceased, we have no further comment."

The official did not give exact figures for the U.S. fatalities or injuries.

Play Facebook

Twitter

Embed Taliban attackers killed after hotel siege in Afghanistan 0:34 autoplay autoplay Copy this code to your website or blog <iframe src="https://www.nbcnews.com/widget/video-embed/1142085187786" width="560" height="315" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe>

The Americans are among 22 people killed in Saturday's attack. An interior ministry official has said 14 were foreigners and eight were Afghans. More than 150 people were rescued or escaped.

The 13-hour weekend siege started when Taliban militants in suicide vests stormed the hotel.