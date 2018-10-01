Subscribe to Breaking News emails

James Morrison of Tahoe, California, and Hilaree Nelson of Telluride, Colorado, had scaled Mount Lhotse's 27,940-foot summit on Sunday.
by Associated Press 
Image: Mount Lhotse in the Himalayas, Nepal.
Mount Lhotse is a sister peak of Mount Everest. De Agostini / Getty Images file

KATHMANDU, Nepal — Two American climbers have successfully skied down from the summit of the world's fourth-highest mountain, organizers said Monday.

James Morrison of Tahoe, California, and Hilaree Nelson of Telluride, Colorado, scaled Mount Lhotse's 27,940-foot summit on Sunday with two other climbers and three Nepalese Sherpa guides, said Pemba Sherpa of Xtreme Climbers Treks and Expeditions.

Morrison and Nelson then descended down the mountain on their skis.

They were both safe and are expected to reach the base camp later Monday.

It's believed to be the first time anyone has skied down from Mount Lhotse, a sister peak of Mount Everest. Climbers attempting to scale Everest and Lhotse share most of the route.

Image: Map showing Mount Lhotse
Lhotse is the fourth highest mountain in the world, after Mount Everest, K2, and Kangchenjunga.Bing Maps

They were the only teams in the Lhotse-Everest region this autumn as most climbers prefer the spring season in April and May for scaling the peaks.

