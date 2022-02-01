Amnesty International accused Israel on Tuesday of subjecting Palestinians to a system of apartheid founded on policies of “segregation, dispossession and exclusion” that it said amounted to crimes against humanity.

The London-based rights group said its findings were based on research and legal analysis in a 211-page report into Israeli seizure of Palestinian land and property, unlawful killings, forcible transfer of people and denial of citizenship.

Israel strongly criticized the report, the second by an international rights group in less than a year to accuse it of pursuing a policy of apartheid. It said the report “consolidates and recycles lies” from hate groups and was designed to “pour fuel onto the fire of antisemitism.” It accused Amnesty UK of using “double standards and demonization in order to delegitimize Israel.”

The report drew praise from Palestinians.

Amnesty said Israel was enforcing a system of oppression and domination against Palestinians “wherever it has control over their rights,” including Arab citizens of Israel, Palestinians in Israeli-occupied territory and refugees living abroad.

The measures included restrictions on Palestinian movement in territory occupied in the 1967 Middle East war, underinvestment in Palestinian communities in Israel, and preventing the return of Palestinian refugees.