How do you make a mummy? Ancient Egyptians’ surprising formulas revealed

The discovery of an unusual set of ceramic vessels has shed new light on the mummification process in ancient Egypt, according to a new study.

Around 2,500 years old, the 31 jars were discovered in an embalming workshop in the famed necropolis of Saqqara, near Cairo. The study was published Wednesday in the journal Nature.

Parts of the burial grounds sit above the surface, but a shaft stretches down to an embalming room and burial chamber underground, where the jars were discovered.