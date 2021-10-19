Israeli scuba diver discovers ancient Crusader sword

Fearing it would be stolen or buried again, Katzin took the organism-encrusted sword ashore and reported the find to the antiquities body, which is responsible for protecting such discoveries.

“The sword, which has been preserved in perfect condition, is a beautiful and rare find and evidently belonged to a Crusader knight,” Nir Distelfeld, inspector for the Israel Antiquities Authority’s robbery prevention unit, said in the statement.

“It is exciting to encounter such a personal object, taking you 900 years back in time to a different era, with knights, armor and swords.”

The sword's blade, believed to be made of iron, measures around 40 inches and the hilt some 14 inches, the authority said.

“The recent discovery of the sword suggests that the natural cove was also used in the Crusader period, some 900 years ago,” Kobi Sharvit said. Ronen Zvulun / Reuters

The antiquities body said it has been monitoring the site where the anchors and the sword were found since June, but the area's treasures have remained elusive due to the movement of the sands.

The discoveries also show that the area served as a small, temporary anchorage for ships seeking shelter as early as the Late Bronze Age, 4,000 years ago, according to Sharvit, of the marine archaeology unit.

Katzin received a certificate of appreciation for good citizenship for reporting the sword to the Israel Antiquities Authority, which said the sword would be displayed to the public once it had been cleaned and researched.

The Holy Land has been a religious and historical hotspot for millennia, and Israeli archaeologists and members of the public often report rare and ancient discoveries.

In March, the Israel Antiquities Authority announced that a new set of Dead Sea Scrolls, ancient fragments of biblical texts dating back almost 2,000 years, had been found in an Israeli desert. It was the first such discovery in 60 years.