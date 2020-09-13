Angelina Jolie donates to boys' lemonade stand raising funds for Yemen

Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

LONDON — Actress Angelina Jolie surprised two young best friends from London, when she made an "extremely generous" donation to their lemonade stand raising funds for war-torn Yemen.

"Thank you for what you and your friends are doing to help children in Yemen," the Hollywood star wrote in a signed note to Ayaan Moosa and Mikaeel Ishaaq, both six. "I'm sorry I'm not able to buy a lemonade from you, but I'd still like to make a donation to your stand."

Helped by their parents, the pair set up their sweet-hearted and sour-tasting venture on the street where they live in east London around a month ago. Together they serve freshly-squeezed lemonade for £2 ($3) to passers-by.

"They have nothing, like, the things you need to survive. They have no water, food, oil. And we have all of those things and that's why we help them," Moosa told NBC News about Yemen, the Arab world’s poorest nation, which has been convulsed by civil war since 2014.

That is when the Iranian-backed Houthis took control of the country’s north, including the capital of Sanaa. The Saudi-led military coalition intervened against the Houthis the following year, conducting relentless airstrikes and a blockade of Yemen.

More than 100,000 people have died since then and millions more are suffering from food and medical shortages in what the United Nations has called the world's largest humanitarian crisis. Past attempts at ending the conflict have stalled.

Jolie was appointed a U.N. Special Envoy in 2012, focusing on global crises that result in mass population displacements. The actress has visited multiple refugee camps across the Middle East and has often used her fame to cast a spotlight on humanitarian issues.

A spokesperson for Jolie could not be reached for comment about the donation.