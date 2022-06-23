A Team USA Artistic swimmer was dramatically rescued by her coach after she appeared to faint in the water during the world aquatics championships in Budapest on Wednesday.

In harrowing images, 25-year-old Anita Alvarez could be seen floating toward the bottom of the pool, apparently unconscious, after completing her solo free routine.

Her coach, Andrea Fuentes, who previously won four synchronized swimming Olympic medals for Spain, leapt into action, the Olympic Games said on its news blog.

In photos, Fuentes, still fully clothed in a T-shirt and shorts, can be seen swimming to Alvarez before pulling the swimmer up toward the surface of the water.

She can then be seen dragging Alvarez, a two-time Olympian, toward the edge of the pool with the help of an unidentified man.