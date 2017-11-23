Argentina says a sound detected in the search for a missing submarine with 44 crew members aboard is consistent with a non-nuclear explosion.

Navy spokesman Enrique Balbi said Thursday that the relatives of the crew have been informed and that the search will continue until there is full certainty about the fate of the ARA San Juan.

Ships and planes have returned to a search area to check on the noise that experts say could provide a clue to the vessel’s location.

U.S. and specialist agencies say the “hydro-acoustic anomaly” was produced just hours after the navy lost contact with the submarine on Nov. 15.

U.S. Navy Lt. Lily Hinz said earlier that the unusual sound detected underwater could not be attributed to marine life or naturally occurring noise in the ocean.

“It was not a whale, and it is not a regularly occurring sound,” Hinz said.

Experts worry that if the ARA San Juan is intact but submerged, its crew might have only enough oxygen to last seven to 10 days.

Meanwhile more help was arriving in the multinational search Thursday for the missing submarine.

Britain’s Ministry of Defense sent a special helicopter with emergency life support pods to join the hunt that includes planes and ships from a dozen nations.

The San Juan, a German-built diesel-electric sub, went missing as it was sailing from the extreme southern port of Ushuaia to the city of Mar del Plata, about 250 miles southeast of Buenos Aires.

The U.S. government has sent two P-8 Poseidons, a naval research ship, a submarine rescue chamber and sonar-equipped underwater vehicles. U.S. Navy sailors from the San Diego-based Undersea Rescue Command are also helping with the search.

On Saturday, Argentina said it detected seven brief satellite calls that officials believed may have come from the missing submarine, though the origin of the calls could not be confirmed.