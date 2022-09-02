Argentina says its vice president survived an assassination attempt

Argentina’s vice president survived an assassination attempt late Thursday after a gunman’s weapon failed to fire as he tried to shoot her at close range outside her home, the country's leader said.
Vice President Cristina Fernández was unharmed in the incident, which has rocked the South American nation already racked by turmoil due to spiraling inflation and Fernández' trial on corruption charges she denies.
The man attempted to kill the vice president as large crowds of supporters were gathered outside her Buenos Aires residence at around 9 p.m. local time (8 p.m. ET) on Thursday, according to a statement by President Alberto Fernández.
Video footage of the incident verified by NBC News shows the vice president greeting boisterous supporters near a white vehicle when a hand appears from the crowd holding a black pistol. The hand appears to pull the trigger inches from her face and a click is heard, but no shot rings out. Members of the crowd then appear to turn and overpower the gunman.
The gun was loaded with five bullets, according to the president. “A man pointed a firearm at her head and pulled the trigger,” he said in a national broadcast following the incident.
The alleged assailant, who authorities identified as a 35-year-old man of Brazilian origin, was quickly arrested by police and the weapon was seized, according to Reuters. It was not immediately clear whether he has legal representation or what his motive might have been.
The president said it was “the most serious incident since we recovered democracy,” referring to the end of the country's military junta in 1983.
"We can disagree, we can have deep disagreements, but in a democratic society hate speech cannot take place because it breeds violence and there is no possibility of violence coexisting with democracy,” the president said. "Our vice president has been attacked and social peace has been disturbed."
Fernández called for an immediate investigation into the incident and announced Friday would be a national holiday in solidarity with his vice president.
Other officials also decried the attack, calling for solidarity across the political spectrum.
"When hate and violence prevail over the debate of ideas, they destroy societies and generate situations like today’s: an assassination attempt," Economic Minister Sergio Massa said on Twitter.
Fernández, the vice president, previously served two terms as the country's president from 2007 to 2015. She is a politically powerful and polarizing figure in Argentina.
She faces charges for alleged corruption during her time as president, charges she has consistently and vehemently denied.
Supporters of the vice president have been gathering in the streets surrounding her home in the upscale Recoleta neighborhood of Argentina’s capital since last week, when a prosecutor called for a 12-year sentence for Fernández as well as a life-long prohibition in holding public office.