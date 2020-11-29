Argentine officials search home of Maradona's doctor while investigating soccer star's death

BUENOS AIRES — Argentine justice officials are investigating the death of soccer star Diego Maradona and ordered the search of properties of his personal doctor on Sunday, a local prosecutor’s office said.

Maradona died at age 60 of a heart attack on Wednesday. The search order was requested by prosecutors in the affluent Buenos Aires suburb San Isidro and signed by a local judge, according to a statement issued by the prosecutor’s office.

“Yesterday (Saturday) the investigation and substantiation of evidence continued with the taking of statements from people including direct relatives of the deceased,” it said.

“By virtue of the evidence that was collected, it was considered necessary to request searches at the home and office of doctor Leopoldo Luque,” the prosecutor’s office said in the statement.

The prosecutor’s office provided no information on what prompted the investigation.

Maradona’s lawyer, Matias Moria, on Thursday said he would ask for a full investigation of the circumstances of the soccer legend’s death, criticizing what he said was a slow response by emergency service.

“The ambulance took more than half an hour to arrive, which was a criminal idiocy,” Matias said on Thursday in a Twitter post.

Argentina declared three days of mourning in the wake of Maradona's death.

He was buried Thursday having spent the day lying in state at the Casa Rosada, Argentina's presidential palace.

The colorful and outspoken star was captain of the 1986 team that captured his nation's second World Cup title. He scored twice in a 2-1 victory over England in the quarterfinals in Mexico City, in which he was famously helped by the "Hand of God."

Maradona's natural talent for the game was clear at an early age. As a 10-year-old, Maradona would perform at halftime of pro matches, showing an uncanny ability to keep the ball airborne for minutes with his feet, chest and head.

His storied career included stints with some of the world's most famous teams, such as Argentinos Juniors, Boca Juniors, FC Barcelona, Napoli FC, Sevilla FC and Newell's Old Boys.

While collecting goals and trophies on the field, Maradona spent most of his life battling drug addictions, alcohol abuse, weight issues and other health problems throughout the 1990s.

In his later years, Maradona said he had kicked drugs, appeared to be healthier and never lost his passion for the sport.

He is survived by his ex-wife, Claudia Villafañe, three daughters, Dalma, Gianinna and Jana, and two sons Diego Fernando and Diego Sinagra.