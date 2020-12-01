The mayor of a southeastern Brazilian city warned residents to stay at home in the early hours of Tuesday amid reports that armed criminals were running amok in the city.

Clésio Salvaro, the mayor of Criciúma, a city in Brazil’s Santa Catarina state, warned residents via social media that the city was the subject of a major assault and that residents should be careful.

Brazil’s Globo network reported that there was shooting and explosions in the city and a number of people were taken hostage and used as shields against police. Salvaro told the network that the hostages were released unharmed.

Basicamente as pessoas estão no centro de Criciúma catando o dinheiro que caiu no chão!! Inacreditável!!!!! 🤯🤯🤯🤯 pic.twitter.com/ZVglH4Wmhj — #BabyImJealous (@WhyDoISabotage) December 1, 2020

The network reported that close to 30 people wearing hoods participated in the assault, citing civil police, and that a bank was robbed.

NBC News could not immediately verify any of Globo’s reporting. Video from Criciúma appeared to show people picking up banknotes that were strewn across the city's streets.

Despite open fire being heard in video circulating social media no one was killed, according to Globo which cited a military lieutenant. A military policeman and one guard were shot, Globo added.