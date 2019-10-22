Breaking News Emails
A woman and child have been taken to hospital in Oslo, Norway, after an armed man commandeered an ambulance on Tuesday.
The suspect was in custody after the ambulance was stolen from Rosenhoff, a neighborhood in northern Oslo just after 12:30 p.m. (6:30 a.m. ET), police said via Twitter.
"A woman with a stroller and an elderly married couple were either run over or had to jump out of the way [of the ambulance]," police added. "The woman and the child have been taken to hospital."
Shots were fired to stop the suspect, but he had not been critically injured, police said.
A woman involved in the incident and whom they are "connecting with the robbery of the ambulance" was also being sought by police.
She "appeared intoxicated," they said.