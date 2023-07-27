Army in Niger backs coup as U.S. forces in the country assess situation

NIAMEY, Niger — The army in the west African nation of Niger said Thursday it would offer no resistance to the forces that seized power in an armed coup this week.

Meanwhile, U.S. forces in Niger were on restricted movements while they assess the situation, according to two U.S. defense officials who spoke anonymously because they were not authorized to speak to the media.

The country, rich in natural resources, has been a key partner in the West’s fight against Islamist groups in west Africa. The U.S. has about 1,100 troops in Niger spread out at three outposts, with a primary mission of training and supporting the local Nigerien forces, specifically the Special Operations.

Smoke billows Thursday as supporters of Niger's security forces attack the headquarters of the Nigerien Party for Democracy and Socialism, the party of overthrown President Mohamed Bazoum, in Niamey. AFP - Getty Images

Nigerien soldiers said Wednesday they had overthrown the country's democratically elected president, Mohamed Bazoum, with troops surrounding the presidential palace in the capital, Niamey.

Bazoum was elected in 2021 and took power in what was first peaceful and democratic transition of power since Niger gained its independence from France in 1960.

The group that seized power, calling itself the Defense and Security Forces, said in a televised address that it had “decided to put an end to the regime.”

Niger's President Mohamed Bazoum at the presidential palace in Niamey in 2022. Issouf Sanogo / AFP - Getty Images file

In a statement on Facebook, the Military Command of the Niger Armed Forces said that to “avoid a deadly confrontation between the different forces” it would “subscribe to the declaration of the Defense and Security forces” who staged the coup.

The army urged the controlling force to prioritize the country's fight against terrorism and organized crime in Niger.

Air Force Col. Maj. Amadou Abdramane, who represents a group called the National Council for the Safeguarding of the Country, said in a statement that all political party activity had been suspended “until further notice.”

Abdramane also said in a separate statement that France landed a A400 military transport plane at Niamey airport at 6.30 a.m. (1.30 a.m. ET), contrary to an order he issued Wednesday to close the country's borders.

Antonio Guterres, secretary-general of the United Nations, said on X, the social network formerly known as Twitter: “I condemn in the strongest terms any effort to seize power by force and to undermine democratic governance, peace & stability in Niger.”

Mosheh Gains and Courtney Kube reported from Niamey, and Patrick Smith from London.