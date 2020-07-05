Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

LONDON — Lockdown restrictions were eased, the pubs opened and crowds flocked onto the streets of English cities Saturday, many ignoring social distancing rules and prompting complaints from the police. A number of arrests were made.

John Apter, chair of the Police Federation for England and Wales, warned that it “crystal clear” that drunk people cannot social distance.

Apter, who was on patrol in Southampton, a city on England’s south coast, wrote on Twitter that officers dealt with, “anti-social behavior, naked men, possession of class ‘A’ drugs, happy drunks, angry drunks, fights, more angry drunks.”

Elsewhere, in Brentwood, a small town east of London, moments after he urged people to "enjoy yourself" but to "behave," Special Inspector Steve Weaver tweeted that four people had been arrested.

"That didn't last long," he wrote.

Dubbed “Super Saturday” and British "Independence Day" by some of the U.K's tabloid press, some bars were forced to close early after opening for the first time in three months after coronavirus lockdown.

London's Metropolitan Police said the majority of the public complied with social distancing guidelines, but some areas of the English capital were "notably busy."

Images and videos taken in central London's Soho nightlife district showed packed streets on the with very few people wearing masks.

Mark Welford, 61, who runs Bloomsbury Flowers in nearby Covent Garden, walked over to Soho earlier in the afternoon on Saturday to see what had gone “from zero to essentially normal activity” overnight.

Welford was initially happy to see the pubs back in action, he told NBC News in a phone interview. “But there was clearly no social distancing."

After seeing videos from later that evening, he was surprised to see people acting like, “it was a normal Saturday night, pre-COVID.”

Some did not feel comfortable with the unraveling scene and decided to leave.

“I had my mask on and went home, I did not feel comfortable being there. It felt like all the hard work of lockdown was thrown in the bin,” said Stephen Brian Lowe over a private message on Twitter.

Low, a 20 year-old estate agent from Kingston-upon-Thames, filmed the scene of “absolute madness” in London late Saturday evening before heading home.

The large crowds raised concerns that the deadliest outbreak in Europe may spike again.

In the southern counties of Devon and Cornwall, Police said they had received more than 1,000 calls on Saturday night, mostly linked to drinking-related disorder.

In the eastern county of Nottinghamshire, four people were arrested and several pubs decided to close after alcohol related anti-social behavior.

Pubs and restaurants worked hard to get ready for the moment, spacing tables, putting some staff behind plastic counters and registering customers upon arrival.

Even so, some pubs decided not to reopen at all on Saturday night due to continued fears of a coronavirus outbreak. Leicester, a city in the middle of England, has even had its lockdown restrictions reimposed after a local flare-up earlier this week.

Owner Are Kjetil Kolltveit places markers for social distancing on the front of the bar at the Chandos Arms pub in London last week. Frank Augstein / AP

While England embarked on its biggest lockdown-easing yet — hair salons, restaurants and museums also reopened — many think it came too soon given still-high levels of coronavirus infection.

On Friday, Britain's Chief Medical Officer Chris Whitty said the pandemic "is a long way from gone" in the U.K., which has one of the highest death rates from the pandemic in the world.

More than 44,000 people as of Sunday, according to British health officials.

Elsewhere in Europe, South Korea and in the U.S., the reopening of bars and restaurants is blamed for a spike in infections from patrons losing their inhibitions and abandoning social distancing among strangers.

Cases continue to grow around the world, as more than 11.2 million people globally have been infected as of Sunday, according to Johns Hopkins University. With shortages of testing materials, the real number of cases is unknown.