Art lovers locked out of Louvre as staff join pension strikes in Paris

Many visitors had come to see a special exhibition on Leonardo da Vinci to mark the 500th anniversary of the Italian master's death.
Image: Striking employees hold a banner reading "Louvre on strike" outside the Louvre museum Friday, Jan. 17, 2020 in Paris.
Striking employees hold a banner reading "Louvre on strike" outside the famous Parisian museum on Friday. Francois Mori / AP

Breaking News Emails

Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.
SUBSCRIBE
By Reuters

PARIS, France — Tourists were turned away from the Louvre on Friday as striking staff blocked the entrance to the world's most-visited museum.

Many visitors had come to see a special exhibition on Leonardo da Vinci which opened in October to mark the 500th anniversary of the Italian master's death.

Let our news meet your inbox. The news and stories that matters, delivered weekday mornings.

The Louvre workers were joined by other striking civil servants from the culture sector, who were booed by some of the frustrated tourists queuing in the hope of getting in.

The museum said tickets for the day would be fully reimbursed. About 30,000 people visit the museum every day.

Getting close to Leonardo at the greatest exhibition of his work ever assembled

Dec. 17, 201903:10

Other visitors voiced support for the strike over planned pensions reform. The industrial action has lost momentum since President Emmanuel Macron's government made a concession over the retirement age and as strikers face financial pressure.

"It's annoying to come to Paris and find the Louvre closed, but I support them," Elaine, a tourist from Brazil, said.

The weeks of strikes and protests have disrupted public transportation and disrupted schools, hospitals, courthouses and even opera houses and the Eiffel tower.

While the number of striking workers has diminished since the movement, the country's trains and the Paris subway were still disrupted Friday.

Reuters