Asia Argento, the Italian actress and director who has accused Harvey Weinstein of sexual assault, delivered a searing speech at the close of the Cannes Film Festival on Saturday. It took aim at the disgraced Hollywood mogul, those who allegedly enabled him and others who have yet to be exposed.

“In 1997, I was raped by Harvey Weinstein here at Cannes. I was 21 years old,” Argento said while presenting onstage during the festival’s closing ceremony on Saturday in France.

“This festival was his hunting ground,” she said.

Argento then predicted that Weinstein “will never be welcomed here ever again.”

“He will live in disgrace, shunned by a film community that once embraced him and covered up for his crimes,” she said.

Argento said that even at this year’s festival in the wake of the global #MeToo movement against sexual harassment and misconduct, other perpetrators were out there among the audience.