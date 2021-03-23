Results from AstraZeneca's recent Covid-19 vaccine trial "may have included outdated information" that "provided an incomplete view of the efficacy data," a federal health institute said early Tuesday.

The National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases issued the unusual statement after AstraZeneca announced Monday that the trial showed no serious side-effects, and that it was 100 percent effective in stopping severe and fatal cases.

The NIAID said that it had been notified late Monday about the "concern" by the the data and safety monitoring board, a panel of independent experts that reviews safety and efficacy data for vaccines in the United States.

"We urge the company to work with the DSMB to review the efficacy data and ensure the most accurate, up-to-date efficacy data be made public as quickly as possible," it said, using the acronym for the data and safety monitoring board.

The agency, which is part of the National Institutes of Health, did not suggest that the vaccine made by AstraZeneca and Oxford University is unsafe or ineffective against the coronavirus. It has been taken by tens of millions of people around the world and approved by dozens of other countries' regulators.

