An earthquake hit near the Greek capital, Athens, on Friday, reportedly causing people to run out into streets.
The European-Mediterranean Seismological Center (EMSC) reported that the quake hit the town of Magoula, which is 14 miles north-west of the city center and reached 5.1 on the Richter scale.
The epicenter was said to be near or in the mountainous forested area of Parnitha, also where a large earthquake struck in 1999.
Local media reported communications and power outages in some areas.
Greek government spokesperson Stelios Petsas said there was no major damage immediately reported aside from two buildings that collapsed.
A map tweeted by the EMSC showed the quake, which hit just after 2 p.m. local time and lasted around 15 seconds, could be felt across the country. There have been at least two aftershocks.
This is a developing story. Check back here for updates.