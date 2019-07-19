Breaking News Emails
An earthquake hit near the Greek capital, Athens, on Friday, reportedly causing people to run out into streets.
The European-Mediterranean Seismological Center (EMSC) reported that the quake hit the town of Magoula, which is 14 miles north-west of the city center and reached 5.1 on the Richter scale.
The epicenter was said to be near or in the mountainous forested area of Parnitha, also where a large earthquake struck in 1999.
Local media reported communications and power outages in some areas.
A map tweeted by the EMSC showed the quake, which hit just after 2 p.m. local time and lasted around 15 seconds, could be felt across the country. There have been at least two aftershocks.
This is a developing story. Check back here for updates.