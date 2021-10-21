A military outpost in southern Syria was hit by a coordinated attack on Wednesday, but U.S. officials said no American troops stationed there were injured or killed.

Initial reports said the attack appeared to include two drone strikes and a small number of rockets. One official said one of the drone strikes hit the U.S. side of the al-Tanf garrison, while one may have hit the side where Syrian opposition forces are based.

The officials said there was no information on whether local Syrian forces were injured or killed in the attack. The officials spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss military operations.

U.S. and coalition troops are based at al-Tanf to train Syrian forces on patrols to counter Islamic State group militants.

It is the only position with a significant U.S. military presence in Syria outside the Kurdish-controlled north.

The garrison was first set up when ISIS fighters controlled eastern Syria bordering Iraq but since the militants were driven out, it is seen as part of the larger U.S. strategy to contain Iran’s military reach in the region.

The base is also located on a road serving as a vital link for Iranian-backed forces from Tehran all the way to southern Lebanon and Israel.